Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Popular Stock Up 0.9 %
BPOP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 810,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Popular has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Popular
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Popular (BPOP)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.