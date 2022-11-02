Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BPOP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. 810,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Popular has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

