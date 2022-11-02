Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.43 billion-$9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Polaris Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PII traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Polaris by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

