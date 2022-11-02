Piper Sandler Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $47.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 207,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303 over the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.