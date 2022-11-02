Piper Sandler Boosts USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

USCB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,643. The company has a market cap of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

