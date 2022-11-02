Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,486,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.76 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

