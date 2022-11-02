Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $90.77. 369,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

