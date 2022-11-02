Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,861 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 535,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $181.03. 53,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $182.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

