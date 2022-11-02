Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

PNFP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

