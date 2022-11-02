PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.25

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 35594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,494,654.50. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$181,023.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$974,386.47. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$2,494,654.50. Insiders have sold a total of 270,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,059 in the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

