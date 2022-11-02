Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 5,806,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

