Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

