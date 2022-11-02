Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BTU opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
