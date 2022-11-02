PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. PBF Logistics has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PBF Logistics to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,948,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 88,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 175,463 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

