PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

PBF Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PBF stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 3,990,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 892,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

