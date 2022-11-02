Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PKT has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Parkit Enterprise and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.
Insider Transactions at Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
