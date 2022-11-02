Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

PRTK stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 28,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $76,174.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,207,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,967 shares of company stock valued at $388,890 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.