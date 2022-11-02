Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pancontinental Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pancontinental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pancontinental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.