Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.43. 122,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,011. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

