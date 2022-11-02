Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,920 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. 207,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $386.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

