Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 420,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,131,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.58. 1,931,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

