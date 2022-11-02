Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

XOM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $111.05. 792,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

