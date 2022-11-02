Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. 330,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.