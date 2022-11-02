Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.49. 57,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

