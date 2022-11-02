Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.42-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. 439,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.