Osmosis Achieves Market Cap of $423.97 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $423.97 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

