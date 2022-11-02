Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 226,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,894. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.