Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 226,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,894. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
