Optimism (OP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $220.71 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Optimism has a total market cap of $220.71 million and approximately $97.77 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Optimism Token Trading
