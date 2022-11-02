Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

