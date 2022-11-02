onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.
NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
