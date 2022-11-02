onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.34 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.34 EPS.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in onsemi by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,146,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 363,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $14,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

