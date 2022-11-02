ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

