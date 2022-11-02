ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 14,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,244. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

