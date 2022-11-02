OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $507,389.00

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $507,389.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

