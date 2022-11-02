Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 1,573,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

