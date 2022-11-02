Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 616 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $327.38. 117,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.