Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $202.78. 237,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,756. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

