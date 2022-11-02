NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.28. 864,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

