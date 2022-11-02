Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 6.3 %

NUS stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 447,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,541. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $336,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

