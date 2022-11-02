NSUR COIN (NSUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $58,182.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,368.15 or 0.31157459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012169 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

