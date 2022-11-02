NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 859,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.