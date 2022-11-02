NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. 142,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.
NextEra Energy Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.