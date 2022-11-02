NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Up 10.2% in October

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.60. NOW has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 839.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

