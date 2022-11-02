Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.70

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and traded as low as $22.65. Northway Financial shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 538 shares.

Northway Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

Northway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.