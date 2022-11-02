Northland Securities Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $8.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,222. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.