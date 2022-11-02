Northland Securities Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $165.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.3 %

SMCI opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 176,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.