Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

NFBK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 143,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $762.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after buying an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

