NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.788 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 121.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.5%.

NYSE:NEP opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,140 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

