NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.788 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.
NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 121.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.5%.
NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:NEP opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.22.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.
