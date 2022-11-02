Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 295057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

