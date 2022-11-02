New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 56152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

