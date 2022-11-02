New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.