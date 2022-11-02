New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.76. New Star Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £85.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

