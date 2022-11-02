New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance
New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.76. New Star Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £85.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44.
About New Star Investment Trust
